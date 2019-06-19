Police: NC woman drowned in Myrtle Beach hotel hot tub

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. PARIS - JULY 05: A brand new jacuzzi tub sits on display inside the new health and fitness facilites by the river Seine at the"Paris East" swimming pool complex on the day of it's inauguration on July 5, 2006 in Paris, France

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina police have identified a woman who they say drowned in a hot tub in a hotel on the coast.



Investigators say 57-year-old Paula Egleston of North Carolina drowned at the Patricia Grand Hotel in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.



News outlets report police say a witness was on her balcony at a hotel next door when she spotted the woman face-down in the neighboring hotel's hot tub.



First responders pulled Egleston from the water and attempted CPR, but were unable to revive her.

