Police: NC woman drowned in Myrtle Beach hotel hot tub

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 10:11 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 10:11 AM EDT

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina police have identified a woman who they say drowned in a hot tub in a hotel on the coast.
  
Investigators say 57-year-old Paula Egleston of North Carolina drowned at the Patricia Grand Hotel in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
  
News outlets report police say a witness was on her balcony at a hotel next door when she spotted the woman face-down in the neighboring hotel's hot tub.
  
First responders pulled Egleston from the water and attempted CPR, but were unable to revive her.
 

