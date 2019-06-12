Police: Man violently attacked dog in East Nashville elevator
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Video evidence provided to investigators by an employee of an East Nashville apartment complex showed a man violently abuse his dog, a police report states.
Brandon Tynes, 33, was booked Tuesday afternoon into the Metro jail on a charge of aggravated animal cruelty.
According to an arrest affidavit, an employee of an apartment complex at Fifth Street and Main Street contacted Metro Animal Care and Control, or MACC, earlier in the day to report a resident, identified as Tynes, was captured on video abusing his dog.
The paperwork alleges the video, which was provided to MACC, showed Tynes pick up his French Bulldog and smack the animal repeatedly in the face while in an elevator.
The arrest affidavit states the video shows Tynes exit the elevator and throw the dog "violently headfirst against the wall," as the animal is then dropped approximately five feet to the ground below.
News 2 has reached out to MACC to find out the condition of the dog.
During a search of Tynes' apartment, police said they also located approximately six grams of marijuana, so he was also charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.
Tynes bonded out of the Metro jail shortly after midnight Wednesday.
A court date was set for the morning of July 12.
