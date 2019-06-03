Regional

Police act to stop man's death, bomb threat against Bonnaroo

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 08:36 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 08:36 AM EDT

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say they've minimized a threat posted by a man against the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. The post mentioned a bomb and said, "I might kill such people."

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports Clarksville police announced on Facebook Saturday that they contacted the man whose post included "comments which were concerning and potentially threatening."

Police say the department's Homeland Security coordinator and other officers contacted the person responsible for the post and "took several actions to minimize or negate the potential threat." It's unclear what actions were taken. Police say they can't detail the actions taken due to privacy issues.

The festival is set to start June 13 at its permanent site in Coffee County.

