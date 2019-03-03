Regional

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Asheville, troopers searching for vehicle

Posted: Mar 03, 2019 05:48 PM EST

BUNCOMBE CO., NC (WSPA) - A New York man is dead after a hit-and-run crash near Asheville early Sunday morning.

According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a car struck a pedestrian on Monte Vista Road before fleeing the scene.

Troopers say 20-year-old James Polischuk of Rochester, New York died at the scene.

Investigators say they are looking for a maroon 2013 Kia Optima with heavy front-end damage and a loud muffler which was last seen traveling west on Monte Vista Road towards Dogwood Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Highway Patrol at 828-298-4252 or call 911.

