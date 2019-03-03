Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Asheville, troopers searching for vehicle

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Vehicle similar to suspect vehicle (From: NC State Highway Patrol) via WSPA

BUNCOMBE CO., NC (WSPA) - A New York man is dead after a hit-and-run crash near Asheville early Sunday morning.

According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a car struck a pedestrian on Monte Vista Road before fleeing the scene.

Troopers say 20-year-old James Polischuk of Rochester, New York died at the scene.

Investigators say they are looking for a maroon 2013 Kia Optima with heavy front-end damage and a loud muffler which was last seen traveling west on Monte Vista Road towards Dogwood Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Highway Patrol at 828-298-4252 or call 911.