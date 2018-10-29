North Carolina teenager in custody after shooting classmate Copyright 2018 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Jatwan Craig Cuffie [ + - ] Video

MATTHEWS, N.C. (CNN) - North Carolina police say 16-year-old Jatwan Craig Cuffie shot and killed classmate Bobby McKeithen, 16.

The incident took place today when authorities say the shooting happened in the hallway at Butler High School in Matthews. The shooting stemmed from a fight between the two.

According to the school superintendent, the conflict started with bullying that "spiraled out of control."

Minutes after the shooting, authorities learned from a teacher that she was with Cuffie and that he wanted to surrender. No one else was injured during the shooting.