New TVA agreement to benefit Erwin Fish Hatchery
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) - Erwin National Fish Hatchery is among two hatcheries in the state that will benefit from a new agreement in place between for Tennessee and Georgia.
Tennessee Valley Authority and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Serve entered into an agreement that will continue funding for trout production and stocking in TVA dam tailwaters and reservoirs in both states.
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources are included in a partnership for both agencies - a partnership that started in 2013. The new agreement gives the partnership funding through the 2021 fiscal year.
TVA funds trout production through the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at three national hatcheries – Dale Hollow and Erwin in Tennessee, and the Chattahoochee Forest in Georgia.
The trout are then provided to the tailwaters of Appalachia (Hiwassee River), Blue Ridge, Boone, Cherokee, Fort Patrick Henry, Normandy, Norris, South Holston, Tims Ford and Wilbur.
Trout-stocked reservoirs include Fort Patrick Henry, South Holston, Parksville, Watauga and Wilbur.
Last year, the partnership provided more than 1.1 million brook, brown, lake and rainbow trout to TVA waters. More than 256,000 anglers are estimated to fish for trout in Tennessee and Georgia, spending about $73 for every $1 invested in the hatchery program. The program produces an economic impact of about $45 million.
