New Panthers' practice facility coming to South Carolina
ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) - David Tepper has promised to build a "world class" NFL practice facility in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
However, the Carolina Panthers owner offered no new details Wednesday on when or where construction will begin.
Tepper was in Rock Hill with several South Carolina politicians, including Gov. Henry McMaster, for the ceremonial signing of the Professional Sports Team Incentive Act of 2019, which provided a $115 million tax break for the Panthers to move their headquarters to the area.
Tepper has not yet purchased land in Rock Hill, but says "this is going to be showcase down here and bring people to the region."
Tepper left without taking questions from reporters.
The Panthers will continue to play home games in Charlotte, North Carolina, about 30 miles away.
The team will host training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina and practice in Charlotte during the regular season until the new facility is completed.
