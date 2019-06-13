UPDATE: TBI confirms identity of man killed in officer-involved shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has confirmed the identity of a man killed by a federal fugitive task force as Brandon Webber, a 20-year-old black man.
The TBI says Webber was shot by federal marshals who were trying to arrest him on multiple felony warrants Wednesday evening.
The agency says Webber got into a vehicle and then rammed task force vehicles several times before getting out with a weapon. Agency spokeswoman Keli McAlister says Marshals then opened fire and killed him.
The shooting prompted angry reactions in Webber's neighborhood, where the mayor says protesters threw rocks and spit on Memphis police officers. Mayor Jim Strickland said six of the 24 injured officers needed hospital treatment.
PREVIOUS STORY ---------------------------------------------------------
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (CNN) --The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations responded to an officer-involved shooting in a Memphis neighborhood Wednesday night.
U.S. Marshals were involved, but none of them were injured in the initial incident.
The situation between residents and authorities in that neighborhood quickly escalated.
Memphis police say people began throwing rocks and concrete bricks at them.
Mayor Jim Strickland said in a news conference early Thursday at least 24 Memphis police officers and deputies were hurt. Six were taken to the hospital.
At least two journalists were injured as well.
Strickland said multiple police cars were vandalized, the wall of a business was torn down, and windows at a fire station were broken out.
He called the aggression towards the officers and deputies quote "Unwarranted."
