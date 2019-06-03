Middle TN deputy saves sleeping couple from rattlesnake Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Maury County, Tenn. (WJHL) -- A Middle Tennessee deputy saved a sleeping couple from an approaching rattlesnake, and it was all caught on dashcam video.

The deputy can be heard saying, "Don't move. There's a rattlesnake right next to you. Roll toward me, roll toward me."

This terrifying video was captured in Maury County. The deputy was reportedly responding to a suspicious persons call when he pulled up to the sleeping couple.

The sheriff says his deputy immediately saw the snake lying right beside them.

"Well I can't repeat what I said, but it's kind of a shocking event," the deputy said. "You know, you think you see everything in this profession and then you see something like that."

State wildlife officials say the "Timber Rattlesnake" is the largest and most dangerous of Tennessee's four venomous snakes.

It lives across the state and is typically gray with a back tail.