Man falls to his death at TSU campus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - A man fell to his death at a Tennessee State University dorm Monday afternoon.

Officials said the man, identified as Richard Bray, fell from the roof of Mary Wilson Hall, a six-floor dormitory, just after noon.

According to Metro police, the 55-year-old man apparently stumbled and fell over backward. Police said other workers were about 40 or 50 feet away when they reported they heard someone yell.

Bray was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

Police said his death appears to be accidental and had been hired to do electrical work by a subcontractor.

TSU released a statement Monday afternoon that said in part, "We ask that you please keep the family in your prayers."

Additional information was not released.