Knoxville man working to track down owner of family bible with Tri-Cities ties Video

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - An East Tennessee man is determined to track down the owner of what appears to be a family Bible.

Leo York told News Channel 11's Pheben Kassahun that he found this family Bible in a thrift store near Knoxville and realized it had ties to the Tri-Cities region.

"I found, in extremely nice handwriting, a Martin family with links to Bristol, Virginia and Johnson City, Tennessee", he said.

York said he has already found several leads in his search.

"I do a lot of genealogy research and history research, genealogy research. I was at a KARM store in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. My sister alerted me to a bible that was there, and that's where I found this particular bible," York said.

He said the thrift store sold it for $75.

York said the Bible was sitting in a handmade cherry wood box. He said as he flipped through the pages, it appeared the Bible originally belonged to Ada Sherrod Martin.

So far, York he has not had any luck in tracking down the family but did say he is not giving up. He is now searching through genealogy records.

York said the Bible recorded that Ada died in Johnson City, and she had two children.

"A daughter [Helen] that was born in 1921 and a son, Jack, that was born in 1929," York explained.

Helen passed away in 1992, according to the family Bible. Jack died recently.

"He [Jack] passed just a couple of years ago, at the Ben Atchley State Veterans' Home, in Knox County. He was married to a wife that had already passed, and they had no children," York said, "I'm thinking that possibly when they cleared out his home or his room there at the nursing home, that the Bible may have accidentally may have been discarded then, or donated to a thrift store."

York said he has found three surviving nieces, and each them have been married and born in different parts of the country, making it difficult in locating any of them."

"One married to a man in Kimberlin Heights, one in Illinois, and one in Florida," he said. "So that's where I'm stuck right now."

Jeremy Smith works for the East Tennessee State University archives as director of Archives of Appalachia. He said there are many types of documents to look through, when it comes to researching genealogy.

"This, along with county archives and newspaper archives and places that trace military history, immigration history, this is where the primary sources are," Smith said.

The department of archives has seen thousands of people walk through the doors with unanswered questions, since it opened in 1978.

"You start by asking questions. Questions that require interviewing family members who are living. They will find artifacts in parents' attics or grandparents attics," Smith explained. "A lot of work can be found online now, either through paid websites or ancestry dot com. Every little lead or a hint of a lead, you have to follow that out with diligence and perseverance that genealogists have."

Now, York hopes the family finds out he has their Bible.

"If they find anybody with my name in it, I would hope and pray that they would try to get in touch with me and get it back to me because these are absolute family treasure," York said.

This is also the second time York has found a family Bible. We're told in the first case he successfully found the relatives to return it to.

"I found a bible two or three years ago at a thrift store. It's called the Junk in the Trunk in Salt Way, Tennessee," York recalled. "Within the pages of that particular Bible was a discharge. An original discharge certificate from a family member that was discharged from the Union Forces during the Civil War."

York said the value of the certificate was anywhere between $300 and $400.

"However, I did return that certificate to the family at no charge," York joked.

If you know of anybody who can get Leo York in contact with the owners of this family Bible, e-mail pkassahun@wjhl.com