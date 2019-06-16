Gov. Bill Lee to hold special session in Aug. to name Casada replacement
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - Governor Bill Lee told reporters at the Republican statesmen's dinner Saturday night that he would be calling a special session in August to name a replacement for embattled House Speaker Glenn Casada.
Gov. Lee told reporters that he had spoken to a number of state legislators and decided to call a special session in August to name the new speaker.
"Well, actually I have spoken with a number of folks in the legislature to clean the house and have decided that we will call a special session. We will do that in August, probably mid to late August we are going to talk to folks across the legislature and determine the exact date of that," said Gov. Lee.
He said he plans to announce the exact date of the session when he returns from a job recruitment trip in the next week or so.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
