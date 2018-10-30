GALLERY: Multi-state drug investigation nets 31 arrests, 17 at-large

VIRGINIA (WJHL) - A nine-month investigation into the sale and distribution of illegal drugs has led to the arrest of 31 individuals, with Abingdon-based attorney George Ed “Chip” Barker, Jr. expected to surrender to authorities.

And that number is still growing.

This morning, five arrest teams of law enforcement officers from Washington County (Virginia) Sheriff’s Office, Russell County Sheriff’s Office, Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, Bristol (Virginia) Police Department, Damascus Police Department, Virginia State Police, U.S. Marshal’s Service, DEA, ATF, Abingdon Police Department and the Sullivan County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office.

The Washington County, Virginia, Grand Jury handed down 136 grand indictments for 48 individuals on Tuesday, Oct. 23, ranging from the sale of various schedules of illegal drugs (methamphetamine, suboxone and morphine), conspiracy to distribute drugs and weapons violations.

Barker, Jr., is included on the list and is being indicted on the following charges: two counts for possession of I or II drugs, one count of conspiracy and one count of attempting/delivering a prisoner. The attorney is expected to surrender to authorities this afternoon.

A special prosecutor out of Tazewell County Commonwealth Attorney Mike Dennis’ Office has been appointed to to the case.

List of individuals in custody and still at-large following Operation Ice Harvest

The following individuals are still at large:

Jason Michael Adams, 35, Glade Springs, Virginia;

Devin Ashby, 33, Bristol, Virginia;

Corey Bryson, 39, Elizabethton, Tennessee;

Joshua Douglas Campbell, 25, Emory, Virginia;

Jodi Lee Counts, 40, Meadowview, Virginia;

Travis Wayne Forrester, 45, Glade Spring, Virginia;

Israel Wayne Harvey, 36, Abingdon, Virginia;

Virginia Hope Harvey, 36, Abingdon, Virginia;

Michelle Dawn Jackson, 39, Abingdon, Virginia;

Carolyn D. Jessee, 42, Castlewood, Virginia;

Shane Jupina, 37, Abingdon, Virginia;

Joshua C. McCracken, 44, Bristol, Virginia;

Jason Warren Odum, 40, Meadowview, Virginia;

Cassandra Lynn Pierce, 55, Marion, Virginia;

Amanda Danielle Ward, 22, Saltville, Virginia;

Lamar Shauan Yancy, 45, Abingdon, Virginia.

Any information concerning the whereabouts of the above listed individuals, please contact the Washington County, Virginia, Sheriff’s Office by email at USMS84.TIP@usdoj.gov or call (276) 676-6000