GALLERY: Multi-state drug investigation nets 31 arrests, 17 at-large
Virginia-based attorney to surrender to authorities
VIRGINIA (WJHL) - A nine-month investigation into the sale and distribution of illegal drugs has led to the arrest of 31 individuals, with Abingdon-based attorney George Ed “Chip” Barker, Jr. expected to surrender to authorities.
And that number is still growing.
This morning, five arrest teams of law enforcement officers from Washington County (Virginia) Sheriff’s Office, Russell County Sheriff’s Office, Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, Bristol (Virginia) Police Department, Damascus Police Department, Virginia State Police, U.S. Marshal’s Service, DEA, ATF, Abingdon Police Department and the Sullivan County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office.
The Washington County, Virginia, Grand Jury handed down 136 grand indictments for 48 individuals on Tuesday, Oct. 23, ranging from the sale of various schedules of illegal drugs (methamphetamine, suboxone and morphine), conspiracy to distribute drugs and weapons violations.
Barker, Jr., is included on the list and is being indicted on the following charges: two counts for possession of I or II drugs, one count of conspiracy and one count of attempting/delivering a prisoner. The attorney is expected to surrender to authorities this afternoon.
A special prosecutor out of Tazewell County Commonwealth Attorney Mike Dennis’ Office has been appointed to to the case.
The following individuals are still at large:
Jason Michael Adams, 35, Glade Springs, Virginia;
Devin Ashby, 33, Bristol, Virginia;
Corey Bryson, 39, Elizabethton, Tennessee;
Joshua Douglas Campbell, 25, Emory, Virginia;
Jodi Lee Counts, 40, Meadowview, Virginia;
Travis Wayne Forrester, 45, Glade Spring, Virginia;
Israel Wayne Harvey, 36, Abingdon, Virginia;
Virginia Hope Harvey, 36, Abingdon, Virginia;
Michelle Dawn Jackson, 39, Abingdon, Virginia;
Carolyn D. Jessee, 42, Castlewood, Virginia;
Shane Jupina, 37, Abingdon, Virginia;
Joshua C. McCracken, 44, Bristol, Virginia;
Jason Warren Odum, 40, Meadowview, Virginia;
Cassandra Lynn Pierce, 55, Marion, Virginia;
Amanda Danielle Ward, 22, Saltville, Virginia;
Lamar Shauan Yancy, 45, Abingdon, Virginia.
Any information concerning the whereabouts of the above listed individuals, please contact the Washington County, Virginia, Sheriff’s Office by email at USMS84.TIP@usdoj.gov or call (276) 676-6000
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Effort being made to bring hundreds of federal jobs to former Alpha Natural Resources building
- "A matter of time" before Tri-Cities sees opioid overdose outbreak; health officials prepare
- Washington County, TN schools to install sex-offender-flagging system in every building
- Hug-A-Thon helps raise money for Miracle Field
- Ground broken on new complex at NeSCC
- Vigil planned in Knoxville protesting execution of death row inmate Edmund Zagorski
- UPDATE: Indiana woman now charged in killing family of three waiting to board a school bus
- TCAT Elizabethton enters into an agreement with Kubota
- GALLERY: Multi-state drug investigation nets 31 arrests, 17 at-large
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Local Headlines
-
Virginia High advances to the Region D volleyball finals by defeating John Battle New
Lady Bearcats topple Lady Trojans in straight setsRead More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tusculum's Pratt named TSWA Offensive Player of the Week
Pratt, a senior from Cocoa, Florida, rushed for a career-high 151 yards and scored four touchdowns in Tusculum’s 41-28 victory over Carson-Newman.Read More »
-
Bristol Virginia Public Schools encourages parents to use their app to submit bullying reports
Bristol Virginia Public Schools are pushing parents and students to submit bullying incidents through the Bristol Virginia Public Schools mobile application, following Monday's fatal school shooting in North Carolina which officials say sparked from bullying.Read More »
-
Vigil planned in Knoxville protesting execution of death row inmate Edmund Zagorski
Statewide vigils, including one in Knoxville, are planned for Nov. 1 demonstrating opposition to the planned execution of Edmund Zagorski.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
New poll shows Blackburn, Lee leading with likely voters for Nov. election
A new NBC News/Marist poll shows some positive results for the Republican candidates in the U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races in Tennessee.Read More »
-
As season nears, men's hoops hosts Holding Court 6
The Bucs, who will play an exhibition game against Southern Wesleyan on Friday night at 7 p.m. inside Freedom HallRead More »