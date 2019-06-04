Former youth basketball coach sentenced on child sex charges
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A former youth basketball coach in North Carolina has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to child sex offenses.
Media reports say 53-year-old Rodney Scott of Fayetteville pleaded guilty Monday to five counts of statutory sex offense with a minor and three counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor.
A judge sentenced Scott to serve at least 20 years and up to 29 years in prison.
Authorities say the crimes occurred in Cumberland County between 2003 and 2016 and involved young teenagers.
Scott worked as a substitute teacher for several years and as a basketball coach and safe schools coordinator at Pine Forest High School, in addition to coaching Amateur Athletic Union basketball players.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
