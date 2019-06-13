Former VA letter carrier given 5 hours in jail after hiding more than 5,000 pieces of mail in home

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) -- A Virginia judge sentenced a former letter carrier to five hours in jail after she hid more than 5,000 pieces of mail in her house.

The carrier, Toya Worlds, told police she kept the mail in her home because it was it too time-consuming to deliver it all.



Investigators say it does not appear she stole anything from the 5,000 pieces of mail, although some letters and parcels were opened.

The items that might be deliverable have been returned to the postal service.

She was sentenced to three years of probation as well.