Fire destroys West Virginia church; Bibles, cross found untouched

Posted: Mar 04, 2019 08:03 AM EST

Updated: Mar 04, 2019 09:15 AM EST

Fire destroys West Virginia church; Bibles, cross found untouched

DANIELS, WV (WVNS) - Firefighters made an incredible discovery Sunday while searching in the rubble of a church fire. 

Firefighters responded to Freedom Ministries Church on Grandview Road in Daniels around 1 a.m. Sunday, March 3, 2019. 

Firefighters said as they were going through the wreckage, they noticed not a single Bible was burned and the church's cross was untouched. 

Beaver, Ghent, Mabscott and Coal City Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the fire. No injuries were reported. The cause is still under investigation.

