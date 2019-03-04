Fire destroys West Virginia church; Bibles, cross found untouched Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: WVNS [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: WVNS [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: WVNS [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: WVNS [ + - ]

DANIELS, WV (WVNS) - Firefighters made an incredible discovery Sunday while searching in the rubble of a church fire.

Firefighters responded to Freedom Ministries Church on Grandview Road in Daniels around 1 a.m. Sunday, March 3, 2019.

Firefighters said as they were going through the wreckage, they noticed not a single Bible was burned and the church's cross was untouched.

Beaver, Ghent, Mabscott and Coal City Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the fire. No injuries were reported. The cause is still under investigation.