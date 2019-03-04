Fire destroys West Virginia church; Bibles, cross found untouched
DANIELS, WV (WVNS) - Firefighters made an incredible discovery Sunday while searching in the rubble of a church fire.
Firefighters responded to Freedom Ministries Church on Grandview Road in Daniels around 1 a.m. Sunday, March 3, 2019.
Firefighters said as they were going through the wreckage, they noticed not a single Bible was burned and the church's cross was untouched.
Beaver, Ghent, Mabscott and Coal City Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the fire. No injuries were reported. The cause is still under investigation.
Previous
KFD responding to shooting on ramp...
Next
Tennessee Treasury holding nearly $1B...
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Man finds father's body in Alabama tornado wreckage
- Storm Team 11: Staying Cold the next few days
- Hillary Clinton: 'I'm not running' in 2020
- Tusculum University alum affected by tornado in Georgia
- 'The Castle' construction for Andrew Johnson Elem. gets underway today
- Former Abingdon football player who was coaching in China dies suddenly
- Alabama man speaks out after losing 6-year-old grandson in tornado
- Tennessee city tries to stop some abortions with zoning law
- JCPD announces promotion of Hilton and Morgan to sergeant
Don't Miss
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Trending Stories
Local Headlines
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Updated 1 person killed in overnight crash on I-26E in Johnson City
Authorities are investigating a fatality after a multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 26. Police responded to the crash just after midnight. It happened in the eastbound lanes of I-26, near mile marker 20 -- that's near North Roan Street. One person died in the crash.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JCPD announces promotion of Hilton and Morgan to sergeant
Johnson City Police Chief Karl Turner has announced two promotions.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'The Castle' construction for Andrew Johnson Elem. gets underway today
A new castle is on its way in Kingsport.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Zoo Knoxville asks for community's help after significant revenue losses from flooding
Zoo Knoxville is reopening its gates after being closed due to flooding, and is needing visitors' help as it continues to recover losses.Read More »
-
Storm Team 11: Staying Cold the next few days
Staying cold for now, but warmer and wet changes return for the weekend.Read More »
-
Storm Team 11 Forecast: Clear tonight with sunshine for Tuesday
Clear and cold overnightRead More »