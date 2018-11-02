Facebook apologizes for rejecting pro-Blackburn ad, calls it a 'mistake'
MENLO PARK, Calif. (WJHL) - Facebook says it is sorry for a rejecting an advertisement supporting Republican U.S. Senate candidate Marsha Blackburn, calling the move a "mistake".
The social media company's response comes after Susan B. Anthony List, a national anti-abortion interest group, claimed Facebook rejected a 30-second video ad that supports Blackburn while slamming her opponent, Democrat Phil Bredesen.
BREAKING: This morning Facebook banned our 30-second ad exposing pro-abortion @PhilBredesen in Tennessee and supporting #ProLife Marsha Blackburn for Senate.— Susan B. Anthony List (@SBAList) November 1, 2018
Watch the ad Facebook censored: pic.twitter.com/BHlklKqD0Q#TNSen @VoteMarsha #IVoteProLife✅
"Facebook's decision to take down this ad is just another example of the liberal elites of Silicon Valley censoring conservative ideas online," Blackburn said in a statement. "We have repeatedly seen a demonstrated bias against conservatives and it needs to stop."
News Channel 11 reached out to Facebook about the situation. The company issued this statement, apologizing for the mistake and saying it has restored the advertisement.
“This ad does not violate Facebook's policies and should never have been rejected. We’re sorry for this mistake - the ad has been restored and is now running on Facebook.”
-Facebook spokesperson
Earlier this week, Google received criticism after it blocked two ads by the Tennessee Republican Party. The company says it rejected them due to profanity and swearing.
See also: Google responds after blocking Tennessee GOP ads
In 2017, Twitter blocked a video of Blackburn announcing her campaign for U.S. Senate over "inflammatory language."
More Stories
-
- Facebook apologizes for rejecting pro-Blackburn ad, calls it a 'mistake'
- Kingsport police: Man charged with murder in 4-year-old girl's death
- Cleveland, Va. residents asked to conserve water
- Several in Southwest Virginia indicted on abduction conspiracy, sexual crimes against children
- Unicoi grand jury indicts man on 32 counts of aggravated sexual battery involving child
- Dean claims gains, Lee taking nothing for granted in governor's race
- Google responds after blocking Tennessee GOP ads
- Salvation Army looking ahead to busy holiday season
- Former ETSU women's basketball coach Karen Kemp dies at 55
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Local Headlines
-
INVESTIGATION: Phone company accused of neglecting rural customers
For people living in rural areas, with little to no cell service, their landlines are their lifelines. Yet experts say regulatory changes in states like Virginia are leaving the most vulnerable customers--those farthest from emergency services--at risk.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Pal's Photo in a Flash winner November 1st
Enter our Pal’s Photo in a Flash contest by emailing your best photo to wininaflash@wjhl.com, please include your first and last name.Read More »
-
Several in Southwest Virginia indicted on abduction conspiracy, sexual crimes against children
A grand jury in Southwest Virginia has indicted five people in connection to an investigation into crimes against children.Read More »
-
Unicoi grand jury indicts man on 32 counts of aggravated sexual battery involving child
According to court documents acquired by News Channel 11, Connor Reed Tankersley faces 32 counts of aggravated sexual battery.Read More »
-
Community Hero for 10-31-18: Chris Weston
Sullivan County is where today's Community Hero calls home... but you're as likely to find him in the air as on the ground there. Today we recognize Chris Weston.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cleveland, Va. residents asked to conserve water
The Russell County Emergency Management Agency is asking residents of Cleveland, Va. to conserve water due to a pump issue.Read More »