UPDATE:TBI says two Cookeville girls have been found, Endangered Child Alert canceled
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) -- According to a release from the TBI, the two missing girls from Cookeville have been found.
Rayah Sunshine Smith and Marlee Smith were reported to be found safe around 9 a.m.
PREVIOUS STORY ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for two children from Cookeville missing for nearly one week.
According to Cookeville police, 10-month-old Rayah Sunshine Smith and two-year-old Marlee Smith were last June 8 at the Fall Creek Inn.
Officers said the two are likely with their parents, Haylee and Nicholas Smith, who recently lost custody of the children.
A court order had been issued to take physical custody of the girls and place them in protective custody, investigators explained.
The TBI said they are believed to be in a black 2010 Chevy Cobalt with Tennessee license plate 5M50X7.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact the TBI at 800-TBI-FIND or Cookeville police at 931-526-2125.
