UPDATE:TBI says two Cookeville girls have been found, Endangered Child Alert canceled

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Rayah Sunshine Smith and Marlee Smith (Courtesy: Cookeville Police Department)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Rayah Sunshine Smith and Marlee Smith (Courtesy: Cookeville Police Department)

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) -- According to a release from the TBI, the two missing girls from Cookeville have been found.

Rayah Sunshine Smith and Marlee Smith were reported to be found safe around 9 a.m.

PREVIOUS STORY ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for two children from Cookeville missing for nearly one week.



According to Cookeville police, 10-month-old Rayah Sunshine Smith and two-year-old Marlee Smith were last June 8 at the Fall Creek Inn.



Officers said the two are likely with their parents, Haylee and Nicholas Smith, who recently lost custody of the children.



A court order had been issued to take physical custody of the girls and place them in protective custody, investigators explained.



The TBI said they are believed to be in a black 2010 Chevy Cobalt with Tennessee license plate 5M50X7.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact the TBI at 800-TBI-FIND or Cookeville police at 931-526-2125.