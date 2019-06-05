UPDATE: Endangered Child Alert canceled for East, Middle Tennessee Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

UPDATE: TBI has canceled the Endangered Child Alert issued for East and Middle Tennessee.

The agency says both missing children have been found safe in Jackson County.

UPDATE: Missing children Kenna Allen and Konner Meadows have been found safe in Jackson County. We've canceled our Endangered Child Alert.



Thanks for helping us to spread the word! pic.twitter.com/qsI07Jshac — TBI (@TBInvestigation) June 5, 2019

ALGOOD, Tenn. (WJHL) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for East Tennessee and Middle Tennessee.

Investigators are trying to locate one-year-old Kenna Allen and four-year-old Konner Meadows. They are missing from the Algood area of Putnam County.

TBI believes they are with their non-custodial mothers, Sonya Allen and Tiffany Meadows.

They may be traveling in a 2006 Kia Spectra, with front passenger door damage and Tennessee license plate 6K3-9F5.

If you spot them, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.