UPDATE: Endangered Child Alert canceled for East, Middle Tennessee

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 04:59 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 06:18 PM EDT

UPDATE: TBI has canceled the Endangered Child Alert issued for East and Middle Tennessee. 

The agency says both missing children have been found safe in Jackson County. 

 

 

ALGOOD, Tenn. (WJHL) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for East Tennessee and Middle Tennessee. 

Investigators are trying to locate one-year-old Kenna Allen and four-year-old Konner Meadows. They are missing from the Algood area of Putnam County.

TBI believes they are with their non-custodial mothers, Sonya Allen and Tiffany Meadows. 

They may be traveling in a 2006 Kia Spectra, with front passenger door damage and Tennessee license plate 6K3-9F5.

If you spot them, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

 

