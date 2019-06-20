Dollywood's Splash Country to host 'World's Largest Swimming Lesson' today

Copyright by WJHL - All rights reserved (Photo: TripAdvisor)

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WJHL) -- Dollywood's Splash Country is joining a worldwide initiative to prevent drowning.

It's known as "The World's Largest Swimming Lesson" for kids.

The water park is giving a free 30-minute lesson on Thursday morning, as well as other educational opportunities throughout the day.



The World's Largest Swimming Lesson happens at pools and water parks across the world.

Last year, nearly 42,000 people participated in 27 countries.

This is the 10th year Dollywood has participated in the event.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. Lessons begin at 10 a.m.