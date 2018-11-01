Death row inmate's last meal consists of pickled pig knuckles, pig tails

Tennessee Department of Corrections Edmund Zagorski. Photo: Tennessee Department of Corrections

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - Condemned death row inmate Edmund Zagorski chose his last meal a day before his execution.

The Tennessee Department of Corrections said that Zagorski chose pickled pig knuckles and pigtails as his last meal.

The department said he will be provided his last meal Thursday.

The 63-year-old man has been on death row for 34 years, which is the second longest in Tennessee.

He was sentenced in the 1984 killings of John Dotson and Jimmy Porter.

Prosecutors said Zagorski shot the men and slit their throats after robbing them in April 1983. The victims had planned to buy marijuana from Zagorski.

He is scheduled to die by electric chair Thursday.