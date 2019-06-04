Regional

Clarksville police work to locate suicidal woman, infant daughter

By:

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 07:03 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 07:03 PM EDT

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - Clarksville police are working to locate a suicidal woman and her infant daughter Tuesday.  

Police said Amber Jagers claims to be armed and is threatening to harm herself. The 36-year-old woman left her home around 1:30 p.m. with her three-month-old daughter, Eva.  

Jagers is believed to be in a 2002 black Ford Escape with Tennessee tag BQV038.  

Anyone with information on Jagers whereabouts or sees the vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately. 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Headlines

Latest Videos