Clarksville police work to locate suicidal woman, infant daughter

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - Clarksville police are working to locate a suicidal woman and her infant daughter Tuesday.

Police said Amber Jagers claims to be armed and is threatening to harm herself. The 36-year-old woman left her home around 1:30 p.m. with her three-month-old daughter, Eva.

Jagers is believed to be in a 2002 black Ford Escape with Tennessee tag BQV038.

Anyone with information on Jagers whereabouts or sees the vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately.