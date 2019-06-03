City of Norton: 2 missing hikers have been found

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) - UPDATE: The City of Norton confirms with News Channel 11 that two missing hikers have been found safe and have been taken back to their cars.

PREVIOUS INFORMATION

People are being asked to watch out for emergency vehicles and personnel as the search continues for two missing hikers in Virginia.

Fort Blackmore Volunteer Fire Department confirms on their Facebook page that members of their department, Duffield, Dungannon and Wise County officials are responding to a lost hiker call off of High Nob Road near the Wise County line.

It is reportedly two lost hikers, and they have no injuries.