Chattanooga officials believe missing bobcat fought would-be thieves, escaped
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WTVC) - Officials at a Chattanooga nature center say they now believe a bobcat fought back when criminals broke in and tried to steal her - and say she could be in the Lookout Mountain area.
Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center released a statement Thursday afternoon with the new developments:
We now believe that on Monday evening, we experienced a forced and illegal entry at Reflection Riding. Presumably, the young people who trespassed on our property paddled in from Lookout Creek and then illegally entered our boardwalk and the native animal area. They forced entry into the home of our bald eagle Flora Nooga, a federally protected migratory bird. While the eagle is currently unsettled, she appears to be uninjured.
Unfortunately, they also forced their way into the home of our bobcat Evi, who is still missing. We originally presumed she had been trafficked for the illegal exotic animal trade. We now believe Evi fought back against the criminals and was able to escape before she could be stolen. Federal law enforcement is now working the case alongside TWRA. Our top priority is the health and safety of Evi, so if you see a bobcat in the Lookout Mountain area please do not approach, but take a picture of the area (most phones attach GPS coordinates to the photo) and send that photo along with your contact information directly to her keeper Taylor Berry at 423-309-9969."
The center says they're grateful for the many community members who have reached out to them, concerned for Evi's wellbeing.
We have received an overwhelming response from people concerned for Evi who want to aid us in her recovery. We are so grateful for the support of the community in this difficult time and want to thank you for your willingness to help us increase the reward for her safe return. Thankfully, a larger reward does not seem necessary at this time for her return. With the information we have currently, we need to shift toward ensuring Evi's safe recovery.
Your financial support will allow us to continue to mobilize trained professionals to focus on her recovery, working with law enforcement, and processing any further information that comes in along the way.
Thank you again for this outpouring of support. We are letting the forest calm down in the area where she is presumed for now, and continuing the search tomorrow morning. Evi is an incredibly important part of our community and is greatly missed.
As we said in our previous statement: She would have difficulty successfully surviving in the wild and her survival is at stake. She is not a domestic animal and while she has been imprinted on humans, she does not behave like a house cat and is not suitable as a pet. Holding wildlife such as a bobcat in captivity is also illegal under Tennessee law."
