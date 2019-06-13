Chattanooga officials believe missing bobcat fought would-be thieves, escaped

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WTVC) - Officials at a Chattanooga nature center say they now believe a bobcat fought back when criminals broke in and tried to steal her - and say she could be in the Lookout Mountain area.

Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center released a statement Thursday afternoon with the new developments:

We now believe that on Monday evening, we experienced a forced and illegal entry at Reflection Riding. Presumably, the young people who trespassed on our property paddled in from Lookout Creek and then illegally entered our boardwalk and the native animal area. They forced entry into the home of our bald eagle Flora Nooga, a federally protected migratory bird. While the eagle is currently unsettled, she appears to be uninjured. Unfortunately, they also forced their way into the home of our bobcat Evi, who is still missing. We originally presumed she had been trafficked for the illegal exotic animal trade. We now believe Evi fought back against the criminals and was able to escape before she could be stolen. Federal law enforcement is now working the case alongside TWRA. Our top priority is the health and safety of Evi, so if you see a bobcat in the Lookout Mountain area please do not approach, but take a picture of the area (most phones attach GPS coordinates to the photo) and send that photo along with your contact information directly to her keeper Taylor Berry at 423-309-9969."

The center says they're grateful for the many community members who have reached out to them, concerned for Evi's wellbeing.