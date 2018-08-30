Caught on camera: Morristown woman's close encounter with a snake
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) - A close encounter with a snake outside a home in Morristown was caught on camera.
The woman behind the scenes didn't want the snake to get inside. Her dogs jumped in to help, escalating the situation in the process.
Chasing cars is one of Roxanne Carson's dog George's favorite pastimes. In that video, George and her other dog Dayla were chasing something quite different.
I was just walking, talking on the phone, and then I see the snake so I screamed, of course, and I just started videoing it," said Carson.
The commotion wasn't uncommon, but the target - a black snake - very much was.
"They normally would corner a possum or a groundhog so I'm expecting to see something, but I didn't expect to see a snake," she said.
What came next was terrifying for Carson.
"You see them throwing it at me and then I throw the phone and take off running," she said.
Carson actually recorded the video in May of last year but just posted it to her Facebook page Monday after talking about snakes with co-workers. The reaction was unimaginable.
"Sixteen thousand views within like an hour, and I'm like, wow this is really picking up. Then overnight I'm one and a half million views," she said.
Those numbers kept climbing throughout the day.
"It's been crazy. I mean people from all over the entire world have been messaging me, wanting to add me as a friend. I've had to make my Facebook completely private. People from Malasia, from the United Kingdom. It's just wild, I never thought that this would happen," Carson said.
Carson says it was well worth it to post the video. She said she loves to make people laugh. She also learned a valuable lesson in the last 24 hours.
"Keep your phone on you because you might make a good video," she said.
People have reached out actually wanting to buy that video; Carson said she's thinking about selling it.
During that encounter, she said the snake bit her dog, George, but he was just fine the next day.
Johnson Co. and Chuckey-Doak light up the scoreboard
South Greene and West Greene suffer losses
North Greenville beats Tusculum in a low scoring game in season opener
It was a defensive battle between the Pioneers (0-1) and Crusaders (1-0) TU outgained the visitors by a 246-205 yardage margin as neither team rushed over 100 yards in the contest.
Dads of Great Students(DOGS) get involved at Ridgeview Elementary to impact the lives of other child
Watch DOGS(Dads of Great Students) is a group of Dads from Ridgeview Elementary that are committed to spending one day out of the school year working with students.
Milligan's Garrido's two goals propel Buffs to victory over Pikeville
The victory marks first year head coach David Lilly's first career win at Milligan.
