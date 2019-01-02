Regional

Buchanan County Sheriff's Office looking for man missing since Dec. 26

Buchanan County, Va. (WJHL) - Buchanan County deputies are asking for your help in locating a missing man. 

According to a Facebook post from the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office, Jason Matthew Shortt has been missing since Dec. 26. 

The post states Shortt left his residence in the Nance White Branch section of Buchanan County in a yellow Cavalier. 

Anyone with information on Shortt's whereabouts is asked to contact the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office (276) 935-2313

