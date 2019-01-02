Buchanan County Sheriff's Office looking for man missing since Dec. 26 Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Jason Matthew Shortt [ + - ] Video

Buchanan County, Va. (WJHL) - Buchanan County deputies are asking for your help in locating a missing man.

According to a Facebook post from the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office, Jason Matthew Shortt has been missing since Dec. 26.

The post states Shortt left his residence in the Nance White Branch section of Buchanan County in a yellow Cavalier.

Anyone with information on Shortt's whereabouts is asked to contact the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office (276) 935-2313