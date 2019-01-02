Buchanan County Sheriff's Office looking for man missing since Dec. 26
Buchanan County, Va. (WJHL) - Buchanan County deputies are asking for your help in locating a missing man.
According to a Facebook post from the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office, Jason Matthew Shortt has been missing since Dec. 26.
The post states Shortt left his residence in the Nance White Branch section of Buchanan County in a yellow Cavalier.
Anyone with information on Shortt's whereabouts is asked to contact the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office (276) 935-2313
More Stories
-
- Ballad Health: Tri-Cities first baby of 2019 not revealed to protect patient privacy
- More medications for high blood pressure recalled for cancer-causing chemical
- Capitol Hill leaders to attend White House briefing on border
- Woman catches and releases massive fish out of a Tennessee lake
- Washington County, VA deputies asking for public's help in finding missing man
- Storm Team 11 Forecast: Cloudy Skies, Mild Temperatures & Showers Today
- Laws expected to improve veteran's healthcare to take effect in new year
- Drunk man in Wisconsin goes into wrong house, sleeps on dog bed with 150 pound Mastiff
- Danville, Virginia is also considering plans for a casino
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Local Headlines
-
-
Danville, Virginia is also considering plans for a casino
Plans were announced for the proposed Bristol resort and casino on the former mall property in September.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Woman catches and releases massive fish out of a Tennessee lake
A woman who caught an 88-pound catfish out of Kentucky Lake now has massive bragging rights.Read More »
-
Storm Team 11 Weather: Dry most of Wednesday, Showers move in by evening
It will be dry most of Wednesday, but some showers will move in by evening.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
App State finishes as FBS co-leader in fewest passing touchdowns allowed
By allowing just eight passing touchdowns during the 2018 season, the Mountaineers will finish in a first-place tie with Mississippi State.Read More »
-
Updated Ballad Health: Tri-Cities first baby of 2019 not revealed to protect patient privacy
Who was the first baby born in the Tri-Cities in 2019?Read More »