Blackburn, Bredesen to face off in Knoxville debate

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Tennessee senatorial candidates Marsha Blackburn and Phil Bredesen will face off in a debate in Knoxville on Oct. 10.

The candidates will meet in the Toyota Auditorium at the Baker Center on the University of Tennessee campus at 8 p.m.

The debate will be broadcast statewide, including here in the Tri-Cities on ABC Tri-Cities and at wjhl.com.

Bredesen, the Democratic ex-Tennesse governor, and Blackburn, a Republican congresswoman, have also confirmed a Sept. 25 debate at Cumberland University in Lebanon.

Bredesen has agreed to additional debates in Memphis and Chattanooga. Blackburn's campaign says she can't make the Memphis one due to a scheduling conflict, drawing criticism from Bredesen.

Blackburn's campaign hasn't weighed in on the Chattanooga event.

The race to replace retiring Republican Sen. Bob Corker could be pivotal for the Republican Senate majority.