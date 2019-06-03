American Idol auditions coming to East Tennessee

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Source: American Idol Facebook Page (https://www.facebook.com/AmericanIdol/)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- American Idol has announced dates and locations for upcoming auditions this fall.

The ABC show is hosting auditions across the country, including East Tennessee.

According to American Idol's Facebook page, you will have the chance to audition on August 29th in Knoxville.

Other audition locations in the Southeast region include Columbia, South Carolina, Macon Georgia, and Mobile, Alabama.

Details HERE: https://abc.go.com/shows/american-idol/auditions