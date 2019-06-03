Regional

American Idol auditions coming to East Tennessee

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 06:58 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 06:58 PM EDT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- American Idol has announced dates and locations for upcoming auditions this fall.

The ABC show is hosting auditions across the country, including East Tennessee.

According to American Idol's Facebook page, you will have the chance to audition on August 29th in Knoxville.

Other audition locations in the Southeast region include Columbia, South Carolina, Macon Georgia, and Mobile, Alabama.

Details HERE: https://abc.go.com/shows/american-idol/auditions

