UPDATE: AMBER Alert canceled after child in Memphis found

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Rose Graham and Roscoe Graham (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Rose Graham and Roscoe Graham (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - The AMBER Alert from West Tennessee on Tuesday morning has been canceled after the baby was found. According to a tweet from the TBI, the 11-month-old was found safe.

According to @ShelbyTNSheriff, the suspect is now in custody. Thanks to everyone who helped spread the word! #AMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/37H1glpBlk — TBI (@TBInvestigation) June 4, 2019

PREVIOUS STORY ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

An AMBER Alert was issued Tuesday morning for a baby missing from West Tennessee believed to be with her father.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported 11-month-old Rose Graham is missing from Shelby County along with her father, Roscoe Graham.

He is reported to be on foot, suicidal and in possession of a weapon. They were last seen in the 7500 block of Lowrance Road in Memphis.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office reported Rose was last seen wearing a navy blue onesie while Roscoe was wearing denim jeans and a white T-shirt.

AMBER ALERT: We need your help to find 11-month-old Rose Graham, missing from Shelby County with her father, Roscoe Graham.



He is reported to be on foot, suicidal, and in possession of a weapon. They were last seen in the 7500 block of Lowrance Road in Memphis.#AMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/i6VVRcSpbd — TBI (@TBInvestigation) June 4, 2019

Anyone with information is asked to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.