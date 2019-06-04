Regional

UPDATE: AMBER Alert canceled after child in Memphis found

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 06:25 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 09:59 AM EDT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - The AMBER Alert from West Tennessee on Tuesday morning has been canceled after the baby was found. According to a tweet from the TBI, the 11-month-old was found safe.

An AMBER Alert was issued Tuesday morning for a baby missing from West Tennessee believed to be with her father. 

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported 11-month-old Rose Graham is missing from Shelby County along with her father, Roscoe Graham. 

He is reported to be on foot, suicidal and in possession of a weapon. They were last seen in the 7500 block of Lowrance Road in Memphis.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office reported Rose was last seen wearing a navy blue onesie while Roscoe was wearing denim jeans and a white T-shirt.

 

 

Anyone with information is asked to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. 

