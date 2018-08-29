12 human cases of West Nile virus reported in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- Virginia health officials are warning residents after a dozen cases of West Nile virus (WNV) have been reported across the state this year.

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) said on Tuesday they've received reports of WNV from multiple regions across the state for a combined total of 12 human cases in 2018. The regions affected were not specified.

VDH says the best way to avoid WNV is to prevent mosquito bites by using insect repellent, covering up, keeping mosquitoes outside and eliminating mosquito breeding habits.