Greeneville, TN - Kimberly Trivette is a second career teacher. She's in her fourth year teaching sixth grade at Greeneville Middle School.



Trivette's commitment to her students is evident the minute you walk in her classroom.



At the top of the list, is her flexible seating and laid back atmosphere. She says the kids read better and comprehend more when they are comfortable. But she adds, to that atmosphere, decorations that match the stories that they are reading.



Trivette explains the number one goal is to get these kids to love reading and love books. And while the atmosphere is relaxed her dedication to teaching and her students are not.



"I have very high expectations in my classroom and Greeneville Middle School has high expectations....they've reached their goal by the time they reach the end of eighth grade," said Trivette



Congratulations to Kimberly Trivette. She is this week's Educator of the Week.



