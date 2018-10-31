Educator of the Week: Kimberly Trivette
Greeneville, TN - Kimberly Trivette is a second career teacher. She's in her fourth year teaching sixth grade at Greeneville Middle School.
Trivette's commitment to her students is evident the minute you walk in her classroom.
At the top of the list, is her flexible seating and laid back atmosphere. She says the kids read better and comprehend more when they are comfortable. But she adds, to that atmosphere, decorations that match the stories that they are reading.
Trivette explains the number one goal is to get these kids to love reading and love books. And while the atmosphere is relaxed her dedication to teaching and her students are not.
"I have very high expectations in my classroom and Greeneville Middle School has high expectations....they've reached their goal by the time they reach the end of eighth grade," said Trivette
Congratulations to Kimberly Trivette. She is this week's Educator of the Week.
Would you like to nominate your educator? Click here to fill out our form.
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Tennessee Department of Corrections checks sex offender homes on Halloween under Operation Blackout
- Google responds after blocking Tennessee GOP ads
- Fox News poll shows Blackburn with 9-point lead over Bredesen
- Bristol Resort and Casino developers share new safety details in response to community backlash
- Regional school districts placed on 'soft lockdown' after online threat
- An inside look at the proposed Bristol Resort and Casino
- (CONTINUOUS GALLERY) Frights and Delights: Sights from the Tri-Cities for Halloween
- Audit shows discrepancies in TVA helicopter fleet
- Tennessee average ACT score breaks record in 2018
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Local Headlines
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Former ETSU women's basketball coach Karen Kemp dies at 55 New
Former East Tennessee State University women's basketball coach Karen Kemp had died, according to ETSU Associate Athletic Director Mike White.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sixth-ranked Tennessee too much for Tusculum in 87-49 exhibition win
The Vols shot 54.9 percent (28-for-51) from the field, including 8-for-16 from three-point range, and forced the Pioneers into 25 turnovers which they converted into 28 points.Read More »
-
Week 11 TV-11 Player of the week is Grundy running back Gabe Fiser
Fiser, rushed for 282 yards and 4 touchdownsRead More »
-
Tennessee Department of Corrections checks sex offender homes on Halloween under Operation Blackout
In an effort to keep registered sex offenders away from children on Halloween, the Tennessee Department of Corrections(TDOC) checked a minimum of seventy sex offender homes in the Tri- Cities area.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Fox News poll shows Blackburn with 9-point lead over Bredesen
A new poll by Fox News gives Republican U.S. Senate candidate Marsha Blackburn a 9-point lead over her Democratic opponent Phil Bredesen.Read More »
-
Audit shows discrepancies in TVA helicopter fleet
A recent audit shows discrepancies in the operation of the Tennessee Valley Authority's helicopter fleet.Read More »