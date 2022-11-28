Tennessee Hills Distillery

A True Taste Of Tennessee

With every drop, you will taste a sense of passion, craftsmanship and century-old Tennessee heritage.

The Distillery

A Historic Salt House

We are proud to call the Historic Salt House home! Its origins date back to the Civil War when it was used to store salts necessary for preserving meat and sustaining the town. The Salt House has always been a marker of the close-knit Jonesborough community and we are staying true to its good bones.

Embracing Heritage

Tennessee Hills delivers authentic yet innovative spirits. A place where the best of both worlds collide. Visit us to enjoy a wide variety of beers and spirits. If you like bourbon and barrel-aged beer then this is a must-visit destination.

Spirits

Tennessee Hills began with a passion for making quality liquor, founded on hard work and community – The Rugged Spirit.

We take the time and pride to produce authentic spirits just like our forefathers would have. Our goal is to embrace heritage and provide uniquely crafted experiences.

We offer Whiskeys, Gin & Vodka, Crafted Rums, Corn Whiskeys and Cream Liqueurs.

We submitted three spirits to the John Barley Corn Awards and received three awards!

Hand Crafted Cocktails

We take the time and pride to produce authentic cocktails just like our forefathers would have. Our goal is to embrace heritage and provide uniquely crafted experiences.

Our Beers

With our beer selection, you will taste a sense of passion, craftsmanship and century-old Tennessee heritage.

The First Brewstillery

A place where the best of both worlds collide. Visit our Brewstillery to enjoy a wide variety of beers and spirits. If you like bourbon and barrel-aged beer then this is a must-visit destination.

Whiskey Kitchen

Welcome to The Whiskey Kitchen. A place where beer and whiskey meet the culinary arts to create a unique pub-inspired menu with a Tennessee twist.

Our Story

Tennessee Hills began with a passion for making quality liquor, founded on hard work and community — the rugged spirit. Stephen and Jessica Callahan are Washington County natives, and can’t imagine calling anywhere else home. The Callahans graduated from college with degrees in Biology and Chemistry but decided a 9 to 5 in a white lab coat was not the end goal. Stephen’s heart lay in crafting spirits. The Callahans stopped at nothing to make their dreams a reality. They put in long hours, doing everything the business required, even making stills. The TN Hills Distillery opened in the historic Salt House of Jonesborough in 2016.

2 Locations to serve you:

Tennessee Hills Distillery

127 Fox St, Jonesborough, TN 37659

(423) 788-9105

_____

Tennessee Hills Brewstillery

458 W Walnut St, Johnson City, TN 37604

(423) 930-3041