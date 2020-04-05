TEACHER SHOUT OUT: Ms. Sarah reaches out to her first grade students with a message from her fur baby, Bo

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Valley Forge Elementary School first grade teacher Sarah Blevins has an important message from her dog Bo that must be relayed to her students right away.

Watch the video below!

Bo says hello to all the kiddos and encourages them to write a letter to Ms. Sarah because she misses her students.

Do you have a message you’d like to share with your students? E-mail your News Channel 11 team at strongertogether@wjhl.com