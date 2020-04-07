Breaking News
Three fatally stabbed at Knoxville truck stop, suspect shot and killed

Mrs. Warren, Mary Hughes School

Teacher Shout Outs

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Teacher Shout Outs

More Teacher Shout Outs

PINEY FLATS, Tenn. (WJHL) — Mary Hughes School first grade teacher Mrs. Warren made a video for her students to show she misses them and continues thinking of them while they remain at home.

Mrs. Warren wants to remind her students to keep up with school work and to wash their hands!

Do you have a message you’d like to send your students during the COVID-19 pandemic? Reach out to your News Channel 11 team by E-mailing us your pictures and videos at strongertogether@wjhl.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss