JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Dana Lilly is an Early Childhood Learning Center teacher at Lake Ridge Elementary in Johnson City.

She wanted to share the following message, "I'd love to give a shout out to my preschool students at Lake Ridge Elementary in Johnson City, TN. I love you guys and cannot wait to see you guys again!! I love you, "Lilly's Little Llamas"!!!"