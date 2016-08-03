Skip to content
WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
Elizabethton
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Regional
National
International
Crime
Politics
Tri-Cities Original
HMG Health Matters
Top Stories
Gorman, Kelenic Named to Futures Game Roster
Top Stories
Cards Power Past Mets in Series Opener
What you need to know about Virginia and Tennessee State firework laws
Friends of Abingdon says it’s not against Pal’s, but wants restaurant to comply with ordinances
Plaintiffs’ attorney compares Ballad Health to an octopus that ‘rains havoc’ and ‘perpetrates gloom and doom’
Weather
Weather Alerts
7-day forecast
Interactive Radar
Closings and Delays
Map Center
Ashley HomeStore Weather Cams
Pal’s Photo in a Flash
Ask Storm Team 11
Tails and Paws
Sports
Local sports
Coach’s Corner
College Sports
Tennessee Vols
ETSU Bucs
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Video
CBSN Live Stream
WJHL TV Listings
Daytime
Daytime on Facebook
Daytime on Twitter
Health Corner
Beltone
Holston Medical Group
Plastic Surgery Center of East Tennessee
Provision Cares Proton Therapy
Snyder Family Pharmacies
The Vein Company
Tri-Cities Skin and Cancer
ABC Tri-Cities
Educator of the Week
Tennessee Lottery
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Community
Contests
Community Heroes
Community Calendar
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Kingsport Bureau
Greeneville Bureau
Bristol Bureau
Advertise With Us
Download our Apps
WJHL on Alexa
Search
Search
Search
East Tennessee
Second East Tennessee earthquake in one day measured at 2.2 magnitude
USGS reports 1.6-magnitude earthquake in East Tennessee
ETSU students facing possible 2.3% tuition and mandatory fee increase
Grandmother clinging to memories after deadly ATV crash
Four children found living in a storage unit in East Tennessee
More East Tennessee Headlines
Knoxville designer helps hurricane survivor dogs find new homes
East Tennessee teen gets chance at fame on ‘American Idol’
Remembering Rosemary: Funeral for Navy’s first female jet pilot held in East Tennessee
Rockwood teen with cystic fibrosis approved for double lung transplant
TDH: West Nile Virus detected in horses in Washington, Sullivan counties
FBI seeking alleged bank robber possible in East Tennessee
Lawsuit Filed in 2016 Helicopter Crash
Dry conditions lead to burn ban for 4 Tennessee counties
When will leaves change color in East Tennessee?
Child’s wheelchair lost on flight from Knoxville to Salt Lake City
Don't Miss
Gay Whitt: 60+ years of teaching more than just dance lessons
The Happiness Company: Changing the world one smile at a time
Ridgewood Barbecue: The family and history behind the legendary BBQ joint
More Don't Miss