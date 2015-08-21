Skip to content
WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
Elizabethton
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Regional
National
International
Crime
Politics
Tri-Cities Original
HMG Health Matters
Top Stories
What you need to know about Virginia and Tennessee State firework laws
Top Stories
Friends of Abingdon says it’s not against Pal’s, but wants restaurant to comply with ordinances
Plaintiffs’ attorney compares Ballad Health to an octopus that ‘rains havoc’ and ‘perpetrates gloom and doom’
Reasons for closure of alternative sentencing program still unknown following facility raid
WEB EXTRA: Full interviews with HVMC CEO Lindy White and protester Dani Cook
Weather
Weather Alerts
7-day forecast
Interactive Radar
Closings and Delays
Map Center
Ashley HomeStore Weather Cams
Pal’s Photo in a Flash
Ask Storm Team 11
Tails and Paws
Sports
Local sports
Coach’s Corner
College Sports
Tennessee Vols
ETSU Bucs
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Video
CBSN Live Stream
WJHL TV Listings
Daytime
Daytime on Facebook
Daytime on Twitter
Health Corner
Beltone
Holston Medical Group
Plastic Surgery Center of East Tennessee
Provision Cares Proton Therapy
Snyder Family Pharmacies
The Vein Company
Tri-Cities Skin and Cancer
ABC Tri-Cities
Educator of the Week
Tennessee Lottery
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Community
Contests
Community Heroes
Community Calendar
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Kingsport Bureau
Greeneville Bureau
Bristol Bureau
Advertise With Us
Download our Apps
WJHL on Alexa
Search
Search
Search
LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at 11
Dobyns
Dobyns-Bennett runs past Elizabethton in 5 innings
Cherokee comes back to beat Volunteer in baseball and D-B comes back to beat S. East in softball
Daniel Boone gets past Gate City on baseball diamond, while Dobyns-Bennett wins in softball
University High wins regional title, while Dobyns-Bennett and North Greene girls fall
Courtney Whitson becomes the all-time scoring leader at Dobyns-Bennett
More Dobyns Headlines
Sullivan Central and Dobyns-Bennett pick up wins in the Triten Insurance Classic
Three area high school volleyball teams stay alive at the TSSAA state tournament
Science Hill wins on the pitch, while Dobyns-Bennett and Sullivan Central win in volleyball
Dobyns-Bennett hangs on to defeat Science Hill 2-0 on the soccer pitch
Science Hill edges out D-B on baseball diamond and Daniel Boone teams sweep Tennessee High
Dobyns-Bennett only local team to avoid loss in Arby’s opening round
Dobyns-Bennett Running back Ian Hicks is the Week 8 Player of the Week
Boys and girls high school basketball highlights and scores 1/3
Two Kingsport schools receive crucial time-saving film to help deter intruders
Thursday night high school football games (8/20)
Don't Miss
Gay Whitt: 60+ years of teaching more than just dance lessons
The Happiness Company: Changing the world one smile at a time
Ridgewood Barbecue: The family and history behind the legendary BBQ joint
More Don't Miss