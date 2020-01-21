Skip to content
Top Stories
Illness impacts on Tri-Cities school systems
Top Stories
Candidate Manny Sethi calls on Sen. Alexander to vote no on impeachment witnesses
Effort to designate the Nolichucky as a ‘Wild & Scenic River’ underway in Unicoi County
Multi-use development TheSeven14 coming to downtown Bristol, Tenn.
Clemency denied for woman convicted of attempting to murder husband
Data Privacy Day
How to set the most important privacy features on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok
Local state lawmaker introduces resolution recognizing CNN, Washington Post as ‘fake news’
Family and friends of 12-year-old removed from basketball team speak out
Illness impacts on Tri-Cities school systems
President Trump set to nominate ETSU President Dr. Noland to TVA Board of Directors
Comfort dogs stepping into area funeral homes
Gov. Lee to deliver State of East Tennessee address in Johnson City
The Down Home: 40+ years of local, live music
Former UT quarterback Joshua Dobbs set to host youth football camp in Kingsport
Website launched for proposed Cherokee Casino & Resort at The Pinnacle
Census taker pay bumped to $19 per hour in search for hundreds more applicants
‘Southern Lifestyle’ apparel, gift retailer Palmetto Moon coming to The Mall at Johnson City
KATS to offer free bus rides along all routes in February
Special Olympics athlete sends letter, drawing to SCSO in honor of slain Sgt. Steve Hinkle
TCAT – Elizabethton instructor works to help local law enforcement gain top-grade hires with new program
Krystal files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
