Skip to content
WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
Elizabethton
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Tennessee
Virginia
Dale Jr. Plane Crash
Back to School
National
Consumer
Washington D.C. Bureau
Politics
Tri-Cities Original
HMG Health Matters
Download the WJHL App
Top Stories
Controversy ensues of revoked pay raise for county planning director
Top Stories
UPDATE: TDOT SmartWay map shows crash has been cleared
Local teacher nominated for ‘LifeChanger of the Year’ award
Registration for 7th annual ‘Race For Wandell’ now underway to benefit former East Side principal
Coalition for Kids annual tailgate party set for August 29
Weather
Eye on the Storm
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Closings and Delays
Ashley HomeStore Weather Cams
Ask Storm Team 11
Tails and Paws
Pal’s Photo in a Flash
Sports
Touchdown Friday Night
Local sports
High School Standouts
High School Sports
College Sports
Tennessee Vols
ETSU Bucs
Appalachian League
US & World Sports
Top Stories
Greeneville snaps 30-game winning streak in 19-17 loss to Powell Thursday night
Top Stories
Science Hill’s Offense Rattles Daniel Boone’s Defense
Daniel Boone Volleyball Sweeps Volunteer High
Little City Roller Girls Making an Impact On and Off the Track
Tusculum Seeks First Winning Season Since 2014
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Video
WJHL TV Listings
Daytime
Daytime on Facebook
Daytime on Twitter
Health Corner
Holston Medical Group
Plastic Surgery Center of East Tennessee
Provision Cares Proton Therapy
Snyder Family Pharmacies
The Vein Company
Tri-Cities Skin and Cancer
ABC Tri-Cities
Educator of the Week
Tennessee Lottery
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Community
Contests
Community Heroes
Community Calendar
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Kingsport Bureau
Greeneville Bureau
Bristol Bureau
Advertise With Us
Download our Apps
WJHL on Alexa
Search
Search
Search
LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 This Morning
Daniel Arnett
Local teacher nominated for ‘LifeChanger of the Year’ award
Trending Stories
Arrest warrant issued after man licks ice cream, returns it to shelf at Texas Walmart
Controversy ensues of revoked pay raise for county planning director
Greeneville snaps 30-game winning streak in 19-17 loss to Powell Thursday night
UPDATE: TDOT SmartWay map shows crash has been cleared
Charge upgraded to murder for NC man after victim dies from severe burns
Don't Miss
New video board installed at Science Hill’s stadium
2019 Pro Football Challenge
Peggy Ann Bakery sold out of donuts in the first 30 minutes on the day it opened
Kingsport Carousel: A dream carved into reality
What happened to Freedom Hall?
The Cottage: 61 years of burgers, beer, and breakfast
WATCH: JCPD demonstrates firework dangers ahead of July 4th
Tannery Knobs Mountain Bike Park: A century in the making
Tannery Knobs Mountain Bike Park: A century in the making
Gay Whitt: 60+ years of teaching more than just dance lessons
More Don't Miss