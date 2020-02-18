Skip to content
Breaking News
Breaking News
SCSO: Deputies following up on tip at near Boone Lake related to Evelyn Boswell search
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
Lee County, VA Schools
Scott County, VA Schools
Smyth County, VA Schools
The Learning Center - Castlewood
Washington County, VA Schools
ETSU Player of the Week: Daivien Williamson
Trending Stories
Bail Bondsman: William McCloud said over the phone Evelyn’s mother knows where she is
KFC employee in Yadkinville, N.C. tells News Channel 11 she reported possible Evelyn sighting to TBI on Tuesday
Bail Bondsman: Boyfriend of Evelyn Boswell’s grandmother could bond out Friday
SCSO: Blountville man charged with rape of a child, aggravated sexual battery
Don't Miss
Bays Mountain: Kingsport’s mountaintop gem
Art gallery ‘Atelier 133’ part of revitalization for downtown Johnson City
Latest challenge for Tri-Cities couple in coronavirus quarantine: Lack of test supplies at Japanese hospital
Can a skin patch reverse a drug overdose? ETSU professor aims to answer with research
Therapy dog ‘Pepper’ a big hit during first week at ETSU
Photo shows Ryan Newman standing up in hospital ‘fully alert’
Meet the newest member of ETSU Public Safety: Pepper the therapy dog!
Elizabethton woman may soon be released from Tokyo hospital after latest coronavirus test, husband says
Meteorologist Brittney Bowman visits 3rd graders at Towne Acres Elementary
Holiday Bikes for Kids drive underway at Friendship locations
Remarkable Women: Faye Ward’s door is always open for those in need
High School Standouts Tre and Clint Morrisette thrive in D-B wrestling
More Don't Miss