TDH: 5,823 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee, new deaths in Carter and Greene counties
President Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold briefing
Watch News Channel 11 at 7
Cyclones Baseball
High School Standouts Evan Carter and Karson Dillard live up to ‘Betsy hype
NFS in Erwin confirms COVID-19 cases among employees
TDH: 5,823 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee, new deaths in Carter and Greene counties
Local 6-year-old tested for COVID-19, mother said, ‘I should have been taking this serious from day one’
Governor Lee: Questions about remainder of Tenn. school year expected to be answered Wednesday
TN Gov. Bill Lee extends ‘stay-at-home’ order through April 30, plans to reopen economy in May
Storm Team 11: Science Experiments with meteorologist Brittney Bowman!
The Fresh Market to require shoppers to wear face coverings starting April 14
Local health official says surge testing sites will soon allow those without COVID-19 symptoms to get tested
Laid off, looking up: Virus-related challenges don’t defeat newlyweds
Girls on the Run Northeast Tenn. transitions to virtual 5K amid pandemic
Ballad Health to temporarily consolidate 6 urgent care centers due to COVID-19
Dollywood staff sewing masks for East Tenn. Children’s Hospital, provide ponchos to first responders
LIST: Drive-in, virtual worship services available in the region
Kingsport couple celebrates 70th anniversary separated by window
‘Neighborhood Wave’ keeping spirits high in Colonial Heights
Attention Teachers! Give your students a shout out on WJHL
‘Smile for me:’ Erwin reverend talks to wife through window twice a day at assisted living facility
