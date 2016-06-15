Skip to content
WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
Elizabethton
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Tennessee
Virginia
Dale Jr. Plane Crash
Back to School
National
Consumer
Washington D.C. Bureau
Politics
Tri-Cities Original
HMG Health Matters
Download the WJHL App
Top Stories
Johnson City man arrested after allegedly stealing woman’s wallet, striking her with vehicle
Top Stories
Health advisory for toxic algae in John W. Flanagan Reservoir remains in effect
No injuries reported after shots fired on King Springs Rd.
Petrochemical sheen discovered in Watauga Lake; remedied by state officials
Johnson City Board of Commissioners to meet about details of Crown Labs expansion
Weather
Eye on the Storm
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Closings and Delays
Ashley HomeStore Weather Cams
Ask Storm Team 11
Tails and Paws
Pal’s Photo in a Flash
Sports
Local sports
High School Standouts
High School Sports
Touchdown Friday Night
Racing
College Sports
Tennessee Vols
ETSU Bucs
Appalachian League
US & World Sports
Top Stories
Top-seeded Brett Moffitt wins NASCAR Truck playoff opener
Top Stories
Kingsport Mets hold on to defeat the Danville Braves
ETSU basketball team spends time at the DaChau concentration camp
Big 6 and Three Rivers volleyball jamboree
Former Hilltopper Malik McGue set to join ETSU football program
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Video
WJHL TV Listings
Daytime
Daytime on Facebook
Daytime on Twitter
Health Corner
Holston Medical Group
Plastic Surgery Center of East Tennessee
Provision Cares Proton Therapy
Snyder Family Pharmacies
The Vein Company
Tri-Cities Skin and Cancer
ABC Tri-Cities
Educator of the Week
Tennessee Lottery
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Community
Contests
Community Heroes
Community Calendar
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Kingsport Bureau
Greeneville Bureau
Bristol Bureau
Advertise With Us
Download our Apps
WJHL on Alexa
Search
Search
Search
Craig
Former Hilltopper, Will Craig, signs $2.2 Million deal with Pirates
Trending Stories
Johnson City man arrested after allegedly stealing woman’s wallet, striking her with vehicle
Ring reported being valued over $15,000 stolen from hotel room in Boone
Couple wanted for stealing from Cracker Barrel in Boone, NC
Tennessee veterinarian warns pet owners of toxic algae exposure
Bristol TN police seek missing 73-year-old man with dementia
Don't Miss
Peggy Ann Bakery sold out of donuts in the first 30 minutes on the day it opened
Kingsport Carousel: A dream carved into reality
What happened to Freedom Hall?
More Don't Miss