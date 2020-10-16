Skip to content
Dickenson Co. Public Schools to operate on complete remote schedule Nov. 23 – Dec. 4
Dept. of Labor: 20,271 new unemployment claims filed in Tenn. and Va. last week
‘They took my heart away:’ Mother of 10-year-old girl killed in drive-by shooting speaks about her slain daughter
Community Heroes: Carter County native improving education opportunities and committed to honoring veterans
COVID death rates
Ballad leader: Fresh spike in COVID deaths likely four to six weeks away
Email exchange, complaint spur investigation of city manager Peterson
Washington County, Va. Sheriff: 43 people arrested for drug distribution charges in ‘Operation Wishbone’
Wrongful death lawsuit filed over Naya Rivera’s drowning
Tallest bridge in Virginia now open to traffic
Sam Quaintance is our Storm Team Student of the Week!
High School Standout Ladarian Avery makes presence felt in legendary Elizabethton run
Dolly Parton’s donation for COVID-19 research helped fund promising Moderna vaccine
Tallest bridge in Virginia now open to traffic
WATCH: Winners announced for the 2020 Thanksgiving dinner giveaway with Food City!
Sydney on the Trails: Scuba Diving at the Gray Quarry
Annual Johnia Berry holiday toy drive now underway, accepting virtual donations amid ongoing pandemic
Elijah Horton is our Storm Team Student of the Week!
Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, Sevierville officials break ground on Exit 407 ‘experiential destination’ development
HMG Health Matters: Staying healthy with diabetes
Mondays on Main: Abingdon
