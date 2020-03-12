Skip to content
Two Eastman employees at Kingsport test positive for coronavirus
Hawkins County Rescue Squad warn motorists of debris on roadways due to recent storms
VDH: 890 cases of COVID-19 in Virginia
WATCH: Focusing on mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic
Carter County leaders expecting to enhance safety measures after COVID-19 case reported over the weekend
WATCH: Focusing on mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic
Carter County leaders expecting to enhance safety measures after COVID-19 case reported over the weekend
Smyth Co. Sheriff’s Office: Suspect dies after being taken into custody from medical emergency
Gov. Bill Lee assessing if people are staying at home; ‘I sent troopers to Gatlinburg yesterday to just walk the streets’
TDH confirms COVID-19 cases in Carter and Johnson County, community spread likely throughout region
‘Smile for me:’ Erwin reverend talks to wife through window twice a day at assisted living facility
Local 6-year-old tested for COVID-19, mother said, ‘I should have been taking this serious from day one’
High School Standout Jakobi Gillespie finding his lane in Greeneville athletics
Garth Brooks brought to tears during at-home concert on Facebook Live
Grandfather Mountain announces two-week closure to fight COVID-19 spread
Tri-Cities parents talk to kids about COVID-19 prevention
Easing anxiety over coronavirus concerns
Volunteers beautify Tweetsie trail with annual planting project
Disney releasing ‘Frozen 2’ months early to give families ‘some fun and joy’
Monitoring the Coronavirus: Asking the Experts 3/13
Monitoring the Coronavirus: Asking the Experts
List: Local events canceled, postponed over coronavirus concerns
