conflict
Tensions continue to mount between the U.S. and Iran
WATCH: How to handle flu activity with children returning to school
Free flu vaccines being offered at Northeast TN health departments
Trending Stories
Bristol PD investigate after human remains found in woods
WATCH: How to handle flu activity with children returning to school
Weather
2 McDonald’s workers shot by angry customer in Lynchburg, Va.
Titans upset Patriots in NFL wildcard game
Don't Miss
National Park Service announces free admission dates
Ask Storm Team 11: Which month is usually our snowiest?
New Year, New You: How to stay on track with some of the most popular resolutions
Sears in The Mall at Johnson City closing on Jan. 5
Maurices, Lane Bryant closing at Kingsport Pavilion in January
Bluff City speed cameras’ shutdown to create revenue hole – mayor says safety was main priority
Whitehouse Cliffs Trail in Rocky Fork State Park reopens
Black bear cubs take selfies at Appalachian Bear Rescue
Tennessee personalized plates available for order online
Wrong-way drivers cause fatal crashes over the holidays
Tennessee law allowing online training for concealed carry permit goes into effect Jan. 1
Year in Review: January 2019
