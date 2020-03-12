community spread

Skip to content
WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
Johnson City
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Tennessee
Virginia
Coronavirus
Justice for Evelyn
National
Consumer
John Sevier Fire
Washington D.C. Bureau
Tri-Cities Original
HMG Health Matters
☑ Your Local Election HQ ☑
Download the WJHL App
As seen on Instagram
Top Stories
Teachers learning to tackle distance learning among COVID-19 outbreak
Video
Top Stories
‘Smile for me:’ Erwin reverend talks to wife through window twice a day at assisted living facility
Local gun store owner says gun and ammo sales are up amid pandemic
Video
Community Heroes: Kingsport man steps up to feed community amid crisis
Area call centers at various stages in moves to work from home
Video
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings
Interactive Radar
Ashley HomeStore Weather Cams
Ask Storm Team 11
Tails and Paws
Pal’s Photo in a Flash
Text Alerts
Sports
Local sports
High School Standouts
High School Sports
College Sports
ETSU Bucs
Tennessee Vols
SEC Football
Tennessee Titans
Masters Report
Appalachian League
Japan 2020
US & World Sports
🏈Touchdown Friday Night🏈
Watch
Video Center
Live Newscasts
Live Video
WJHL TV Listings
Daytime
Daytime on Facebook
Daytime on Twitter
Smarter with Age
Health Corner
Holston Medical Group
Plastic Surgery Center of East Tennessee
Snyder Family Pharmacies
The Vein Company
Tri-Cities Skin and Cancer
Nu Hearing Center
ABC Tri-Cities
Educator of the Week
Tennessee Lottery
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Magic of Storytelling
The Mel Robbins Show
Community
Trail Team 11
Community Heroes
Honoring Remarkable Women of the Tri-Cities!
Contests
Black History Month
Horoscopes
Community Calendar
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Kingsport Bureau
Greeneville Bureau
Bristol Bureau
Advertise With Us
Download our Apps
WJHL on Alexa
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Health official: Some local coronavirus cases may be from community spread, not travel
Previous Alert
1
of
/
4
Next Alert
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
First United Methodist Church
1
of
/
4
Closings & Delays
Johnson City Defensive Driving School
2
of
/
4
Closings & Delays
St. Dominic Catholic School
3
of
/
4
Closings & Delays
TCAT Elizabethton
4
of
/
4
community spread
Health officials: Tri-Cities at the ‘tipping point’ of community spread
Video
Trending Stories
Stimulus checks: Here’s how much money to expect (and when you might get it)
Health official: Some local coronavirus cases may be from community spread, not travel
Video
Coronavirus in Tennessee: Emergency cash assistance applications to start Thursday
TN Dept. of Health: 784 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 7 in Greene County
Area call centers at various stages in moves to work from home
Video
Don't Miss
‘Smile for me:’ Erwin reverend talks to wife through window twice a day at assisted living facility
Local 6-year-old tested for COVID-19, mother said, ‘I should have been taking this serious from day one’
Video
High School Standout Jakobi Gillespie finding his lane in Greeneville athletics
Video
Garth Brooks brought to tears during at-home concert on Facebook Live
Grandfather Mountain announces two-week closure to fight COVID-19 spread
Tri-Cities parents talk to kids about COVID-19 prevention
Video
Easing anxiety over coronavirus concerns
Video
Volunteers beautify Tweetsie trail with annual planting project
Video
Disney releasing ‘Frozen 2’ months early to give families ‘some fun and joy’
Monitoring the Coronavirus: Asking the Experts 3/13
Video
Monitoring the Coronavirus: Asking the Experts
Video
List: Local events canceled, postponed over coronavirus concerns
More Don't Miss