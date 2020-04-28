Skip to content
WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
Johnson City
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Tennessee
Virginia
Coronavirus
Reopening The Region
Justice for Evelyn
National
Consumer
Washington D.C. Bureau
Tri-Cities Original
HMG Health Matters
John Sevier Fire
☑ Your Local Election HQ ☑
Download the WJHL App
As seen on Instagram
Top Stories
Better Business Bureau warns of fake job listing scams amid pandemic unemployment
Video
Abingdon DMV one of the few in Virginia to reopen by appointment-only Monday
Video
Tri-Cities pools wait for opening guidance as Kingsport Aquatic Center opens under Sullivan Co.
Video
Virginia restaurant owners scramble to reopen, lawmakers call for regional approach
Video
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings
Interactive Radar
Ashley HomeStore Weather Cams
Ask Storm Team 11
Tails and Paws
Pal’s Photo in a Flash
Text Alerts
Sports
Local sports
High School Standouts
High School Sports
College Sports
ETSU Bucs
Tennessee Vols
SEC Football
NFL Draft
Tennessee Titans
Appalachian League
US & World Sports
🏈Touchdown Friday Night🏈
Watch
Video Center
Live Newscasts
Live Video
WJHL TV Listings
Daytime
Daytime on Facebook
Daytime on Twitter
Smarter with Age
Health Corner
Holston Medical Group
Plastic Surgery Center of East Tennessee
Snyder Family Pharmacies
The Vein Company
Tri-Cities Skin and Cancer
Nu Hearing Center
ABC Tri-Cities
Educator of the Week
Tennessee Lottery
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
The Mel Robbins Show
Community
Teacher Shout Outs
Senior Send-Offs!
Stronger Together
Get It To Go
Trail Team 11
Community Heroes
Contests
Honoring Remarkable Women of the Tri-Cities!
Horoscopes
Community Calendar
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Kingsport Bureau
Greeneville Bureau
Bristol Bureau
Advertise With Us
Download our Apps
WJHL on Alexa
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
cockpit
WATCH: Blue Angels pilot captures awesome cockpit video during Chicago flyover
Video
Trending Stories
Tri-Cities woman finds paternal relatives through ancestry kit
Video
Weather
Better Business Bureau warns of fake job listing scams amid pandemic unemployment
Video
Candidate with ad criticizing Chinese drug manufacturing says she had no role in husband’s business that misbranded Chinese drugs
Bristol, VA to close street as Burger Bar, Quaker Steak & Lube reopen outdoor dining this weekend
Video
Don't Miss
ETSU: Poll finds more than half of Tennesseans not ready to return to normal activities
Video
Guy Fieri raises over $20 million for restaurant workers
WCSO surprises 3-year-old at drive-by birthday party
Video
Elizabethton barbershop celebrates 50 years
Video
Niswonger staff hold ‘No More Chemo Party’ for six-year-old patient
Video
TWRA: Kingsport native catches “Mack Daddy Musky” on Nolichucky River
Stimulus checks: Will there be a second round in May?
Halley’s Comet is bringing a meteor shower to light up the night sky on Cinco de Mayo
The Island in Pigeon Forge to reopen May 1
Video
Mattel honors ‘everyday heroes’ of coronavirus pandemic with new collectibles
High School Standout Kaleb Meredith showcases stellar pitching in big moments
Video
Monday marks nine years since deadly April 27, 2011 tornado outbreak
More Don't Miss