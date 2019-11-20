1  of  13
Closings & Delays
Ashe County, NC Schools Buchanan County, VA Schools Dickenson County, VA Schools Grayson County, VA Schools Lee County, VA Schools Lees-McRae College Mayland Community College Mitchell County, NC Schools Norton, VA City Schools Russell County, VA Schools Scott County, VA Schools Smyth County, VA Schools Wise County, VA Schools

closed captions

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss