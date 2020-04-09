Skip to content
VDH: 10,266 COVID-19 cases in Virginia, no new local cases
Bristol man indicted after child’s death
JCPD: Pedestrian hit, killed on I-26 early Wednesday morning
Have fun, ID wildlife – City Nature Challenge starts Friday
KPD: Man charged with second-degree murder after gas station shooting
JCPD: Pedestrian hit, killed on I-26 early Wednesday morning
TDH: 7,842 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee, 2 new cases in Sullivan Co.
Bristol man indicted after child’s death
Tennessee High School lights football stadium in honor of its Class of 2020
World War II vet, longtime Sullivan Co. school principal celebrates 100th birthday
Great Smoky Mountains named most popular national park in the country
Birthday parade held for Kingsport 96-year-old
Storm Team 11: Science Experiments with meteorologist Brittney Bowman!
The Fresh Market to require shoppers to wear face coverings starting April 14
Local health official says surge testing sites will soon allow those without COVID-19 symptoms to get tested
Laid off, looking up: Virus-related challenges don’t defeat newlyweds
Girls on the Run Northeast Tenn. transitions to virtual 5K amid pandemic
Ballad Health to temporarily consolidate 6 urgent care centers due to COVID-19
Dollywood staff sewing masks for East Tenn. Children’s Hospital, provide ponchos to first responders
LIST: Drive-in, virtual worship services available in the region
More Don't Miss