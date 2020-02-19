Chronic Myeloid Leukemia

Skip to content
WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
Johnson City
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Tennessee
Virginia
Justice for Evelyn
Coronavirus
National
Consumer
John Sevier Fire
Washington D.C. Bureau
Tri-Cities Original
HMG Health Matters
☑ Your Local Election HQ ☑
Download the WJHL App
As seen on Instagram
Top Stories
Tri-Cities nursing homes limit visitation to keep coronavirus out
Video
Top Stories
School officials encourage parents to discuss COVID-19 with children
Video
Monitoring the Coronavirus: Asking the Experts 3/13
Video
Ballad Health to limit visitor access due to coronavirus outbreak
Video
Grace Fellowship Church in Johnson City moving to online services for March 15, 22
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings
Interactive Radar
Ashley HomeStore Weather Cams
Ask Storm Team 11
Tails and Paws
Pal’s Photo in a Flash
Text Alerts
Sports
Local sports
High School Standouts
High School Sports
College Sports
ETSU Bucs
Tennessee Vols
SEC Football
Tennessee Titans
Masters Report
Appalachian League
Japan 2020
US & World Sports
🏈Touchdown Friday Night🏈
Watch
Video Center
Live Newscasts
Live Video
WJHL TV Listings
Daytime
Daytime on Facebook
Daytime on Twitter
Smarter with Age
Health Corner
Holston Medical Group
Plastic Surgery Center of East Tennessee
Snyder Family Pharmacies
The Vein Company
Tri-Cities Skin and Cancer
Nu Hearing Center
ABC Tri-Cities
Educator of the Week
Tennessee Lottery
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Magic of Storytelling
The Mel Robbins Show
Community
Trail Team 11
Community Heroes
Honoring Remarkable Women of the Tri-Cities!
Contests
Black History Month
Horoscopes
Community Calendar
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Kingsport Bureau
Greeneville Bureau
Bristol Bureau
Advertise With Us
Download our Apps
WJHL on Alexa
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
4
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Ballad Health to limit visitor access due to coronavirus outbreak
1
of
/
4
Breaking News
President Trump declares virus pandemic a national emergency
2
of
/
4
Breaking News
TDH: 26 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee
3
of
/
4
Breaking News
Va. Governor Northam orders all schools to be closed for ‘minimum of two weeks’
4
of
/
4
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
First United Methodist Church
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia
Treatments for Chronic Myeloid Leukemia can sometimes fail, but there is hope.
Video
Trending Stories
TDH: 26 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee
Live Newscasts
Ballad Health to limit visitor access due to coronavirus outbreak
Video
President Trump declares virus pandemic a national emergency
Video
Va. Governor Northam orders all schools to be closed for ‘minimum of two weeks’
Don't Miss
Monitoring the Coronavirus: Asking the Experts 3/13
Video
Monitoring the Coronavirus: Asking the Experts
Video
Local Breast Cancer survivor shares her story of the 1st Komen Race for the Cure in Kingsport
Video
Second Southern Craft opens in downtown Bristol
Video
CHAMPIONS! ETSU downs Wofford to win SoCon championship, bid to NCAA Tournament
Video
Happy Valley High School hits home fields for first time in 2 years
Video
Lawmaker: Triage center in family’s living room saved lives in Putnam County tornado
Video
Sydney on the Trails: Birding and Wildlife trail at Natural Tunnel
Video
Remarkable Women: Mary Anne Sowers inspires students through the art of dance
Video
Bays Mountain: Kingsport’s mountaintop gem
Video
Art gallery ‘Atelier 133’ part of revitalization for downtown Johnson City
Video
Latest challenge for Tri-Cities couple in coronavirus quarantine: Lack of test supplies at Japanese hospital
Video
More Don't Miss